Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 60,486-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 6450 Bingle Road was built on 3.6 acres in 1979 and features 18-foot clear heights, seven dock-high doors and 10,000 square feet of office space. Jack Rathe, Heath Donica and Tyler Maner of Stream Realty represented the seller, RAM Interests LP, in the transaction. Bill Ginder of Caldwell Cos. and Matt Catt of Kidder Matthews represented the buyer, an entity doing business as HS Property TX3 LLC.

You may also like

Oldham Goodwin Breaks Ground on 150-Room Hotel in...

Encore Enterprises Buys 61,356 SF Medical Office Building...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility...

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in...

Bradford Arranges 17,861 SF Office Lease at One...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping...

TORA to Open New Restaurant at EastVillage in...

Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in...