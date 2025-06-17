Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 60,486-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 6450 Bingle Road was built on 3.6 acres in 1979 and features 18-foot clear heights, seven dock-high doors and 10,000 square feet of office space. Jack Rathe, Heath Donica and Tyler Maner of Stream Realty represented the seller, RAM Interests LP, in the transaction. Bill Ginder of Caldwell Cos. and Matt Catt of Kidder Matthews represented the buyer, an entity doing business as HS Property TX3 LLC.