REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Buys 49,334 SF Shopping Center in Santa Ana, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

2360-N-Tustin-Ave-Santa-Ana-CA

Stater Bros. Market and Del Taco are tenants at the shopping center at 2360 N. Tustin Ave. in Santa Ana, Calif.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners has acquired a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 2360 N. Tustin Ave. in Santa Ana. Previously owned by two private owners for 50 years, Stream purchased both the leasehold interest and the fee simple. Stater Bros. Markets has been a tenant since the property’s completion. Additionally, Stream acquired the 0.78 acres of adjacent land, which currently features two residential units, for future development.

As a result of the transaction, Stater Bros. has renewed its 25,587-square-foot lease and Del Taco renewed its 1,859-square-foot lease at the center, which is slated to undergo several upgrades in the coming quarter. Renovations will include façade upgrades, new signage and landscaping. Additionally, Del Taco will begin interior renovations in the second quarter of 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews