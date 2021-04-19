Stream Realty Partners Buys 49,334 SF Shopping Center in Santa Ana, California

Stater Bros. Market and Del Taco are tenants at the shopping center at 2360 N. Tustin Ave. in Santa Ana, Calif.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners has acquired a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 2360 N. Tustin Ave. in Santa Ana. Previously owned by two private owners for 50 years, Stream purchased both the leasehold interest and the fee simple. Stater Bros. Markets has been a tenant since the property’s completion. Additionally, Stream acquired the 0.78 acres of adjacent land, which currently features two residential units, for future development.

As a result of the transaction, Stater Bros. has renewed its 25,587-square-foot lease and Del Taco renewed its 1,859-square-foot lease at the center, which is slated to undergo several upgrades in the coming quarter. Renovations will include façade upgrades, new signage and landscaping. Additionally, Del Taco will begin interior renovations in the second quarter of 2021.