REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Completes 156,483 SF Spec Industrial Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Raceway-Northwest-Distribution-Center

Corporate neighbors to Raceway Northwest Distribution Center in Houston include Amazon, The Home Depot, Panasonic, Advance Auto Parts, UPS and Target.

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has completed Raceway Northwest Distribution Center, a 156,483-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. The front-load building features 36-foot clear heights, 35 dock-high doors, 109 car parking spaces and 22 trailer parking stalls. In addition, Raceway Northwest Distribution Center offers office space, fully fenced truck courts and quick access to the Sam Houston Tollway and U.S. Highway 290. Stream is also the project’s leasing agent.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  