Stream Realty Partners Completes 156,483 SF Spec Industrial Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Corporate neighbors to Raceway Northwest Distribution Center in Houston include Amazon, The Home Depot, Panasonic, Advance Auto Parts, UPS and Target.

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has completed Raceway Northwest Distribution Center, a 156,483-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. The front-load building features 36-foot clear heights, 35 dock-high doors, 109 car parking spaces and 22 trailer parking stalls. In addition, Raceway Northwest Distribution Center offers office space, fully fenced truck courts and quick access to the Sam Houston Tollway and U.S. Highway 290. Stream is also the project’s leasing agent.