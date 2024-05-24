Stream Realty Partners Completes 345,425 SF Office Project in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Stream Realty Partners has completed The Quad, a 12-story, 345,425-square-foot office project in Uptown Dallas that also features about 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Office amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, club lounge, conference center and a full acre of outdoor space. Stream Realty acquired the site in 2019, and construction on The Quad began in March 2022. Omniplan designed the property, and Austin Commercial served as the general contractor. MSD Partners, the investment advisory firm of tech magnate Michael Dell, provided construction financing. Four tenants — Revantage, Chicago Title, M Financial Group and Berkshire Residential — signed leases totaling 115,000 square feet prior to delivery.