Stream Realty Partners Nears Completion of 376,380 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is nearing completion of Howard 130, a 376,380-square-foot industrial project in northeast Austin. The site spans 29 acres between I-35 and State Highway 130, offering proximity to both The Domain and the downtown area. The development’s three buildings will range in size from 94,400 to 197,980 square feet. Completion is slated for the second quarter.