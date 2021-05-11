Stream Realty Partners Nears Completion of 491,218 SF Spec Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas
HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is nearing completion of Midway Logistics Park, a 491,218-square-foot speculative industrial project in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. The development consists of a 156,085-square-foot cross-dock building, a 126,320-square-foot rear-load complex and a 208,813-square-foot rear-load facility. Stream, which is also marketing the development for lease, expects to deliver the buildings in the third quarter.
