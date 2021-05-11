Stream Realty Partners Nears Completion of 491,218 SF Spec Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas

Completion of Midway Logistics Park in Haltom City is slated for the third quarter.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is nearing completion of Midway Logistics Park, a 491,218-square-foot speculative industrial project in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. The development consists of a 156,085-square-foot cross-dock building, a 126,320-square-foot rear-load complex and a 208,813-square-foot rear-load facility. Stream, which is also marketing the development for lease, expects to deliver the buildings in the third quarter.