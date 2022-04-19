REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 100,129 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 100,129-square-foot industrial lease at 3101 Pinewood Drive in Arlington. The single-tenant building is a redevelopment of a facility that had been vacant for the past 10 years and is now fully leased. Luke Davis and Mike Knudsen of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, locally based developer M2G Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Steve Koldyke and Brian Gilchrist of CBRE represented the tenant, an undisclosed tech firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  