Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 100,129 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 100,129-square-foot industrial lease at 3101 Pinewood Drive in Arlington. The single-tenant building is a redevelopment of a facility that had been vacant for the past 10 years and is now fully leased. Luke Davis and Mike Knudsen of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, locally based developer M2G Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Steve Koldyke and Brian Gilchrist of CBRE represented the tenant, an undisclosed tech firm.