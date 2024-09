AUSTIN, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 120,440-square-foot industrial lease in southeast Austin. The tenant, shipping logistics company Hotline Delivery Systems, is taking space at ATX 130, a four-building, 602,4000-square-foot development. Lena Thomas and Ryan Boozer of Stream represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. AQUILA Commercial represented the landlord, North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw, which broke ground on ATX 130 in spring 2023.