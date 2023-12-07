Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 135,285 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 135,285-square-foot industrial lease near Port Houston. The tenant, Tigerhawk Logistics, will occupy space at Building 2 at Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative development that was also developed by Stream in partnership with Principal Asset Management. Grant Hortenstine and Pearce Martens of Savills represented Tigerhawk Logistics in the lease negotiations. Tyler Maner and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream represented ownership. The deal brings Building 2 to 52 percent occupancy.