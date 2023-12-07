Thursday, December 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 135,285 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 135,285-square-foot industrial lease near Port Houston. The tenant, Tigerhawk Logistics, will occupy space at Building 2 at Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative development that was also developed by Stream in partnership with Principal Asset Management. Grant Hortenstine and Pearce Martens of Savills represented Tigerhawk Logistics in the lease negotiations. Tyler Maner and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream represented ownership. The deal brings Building 2 to 52 percent occupancy.

You may also like

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown...

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Complete 251,388 SF Speculative Industrial...

U-Haul to Open 168,400 SF Self-Storage Facility in...

US Med-Equip Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease in...

Matthews Real Estate Arranges Sale of 22-Unit Marsol...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 420-Unit Self-Storage...

Largo Capital Arranges $21.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Wegmans to Open 88,000 SF Grocery Store in...

Opus Breaks Ground on 360,000 SF Spec Industrial...