Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 19,906 SF Office Lease Expansion, Renewal in Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 19,906-square-foot office lease expansion and renewal at Kirkwood Tower in West Houston. The 15-story, 286,000-square-foot building is located in the Energy Corridor and was recently purchased by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. Adam Ross and Danielle Rothchild of Stream represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Campbell Puckett and Cooper Bagheri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, engineering firm Saulsbury Industries.