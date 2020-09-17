REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 203,040 SF Industrial Lease in Mesquite, Texas

Online light bulb retailer 1000Bulbs.com has signed a 203,040-square-foot lease at Urban District 30 in Mesquite.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 203,040-square-foot industrial lease at Urban District 30 in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. For the tenant, online light bulb retailer 1000Bulbs.com, the lease represents an expansion of 60 percent of its previous warehouse capacity. Matt Dornak and Drew Feagin of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Urban Logistics Realty, in the lease negotiations. Blake Kendrick and Seth Koschak, also with Stream Realty Partners, represented the tenant. At full completion, which is slated for the fourth quarter, Urban District 30 will total approximately 977,000 square feet across five buildings.

