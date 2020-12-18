Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 203,040 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 203,040-square-foot industrial lease at Building 1 at Urban District 30, a roughly 1 million-square-foot industrial development located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Matt Dornak and Drew Feagin of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Urban Logistics Realty, in the lease negotiations. Blake Kendrick and Seth Koschak, also with Stream Realty Partners, represented the tenant, online retailer 1000bulbs.com.