HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 23,130-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 525 Julie Rivers Drive in southwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the 45,516-square-foot building was completed in 1983. Will Mason and Tyler Maner of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant, Marquis Distributors, in the lease negotiations. Boone Smith, Garret Geaccone and Natalie Gilbert, also with Stream, represented the landlord, Oxford Properties.