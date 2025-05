HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 27,021-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. The space is located at 1537 Greengrass Drive on the city’s northwest side. Jeremy Lumbreras and Boone Smith of Stream represented the landlord, Texas-based investment firm Stonelake Capital Partners, in the transaction. David Holland of JLL represented the tenant, an entity doing business as JC Zora LLC.