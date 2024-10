HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 300,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in northeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 9255 Railwood Drive was completed in 2003. Boone Smith and Garret Geaccone of Stream represented the landlord, New York City-based DRA Advisors, in the lease negotiations. Kent Willis of Colliers represented the tenant, nVntori, a provider of logistics and supply chain solutions.