HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 32,238-square-foot industrial lease in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 8300 Telephone Road was constructed in 1981 and totals 107,025 square feet. Tyler Maner and William Carpenter of Stream represented the landlord, Birtcher Anderson Davis, in the lease negotiations. Amy Patterson with Clay & Co. represented the tenant, First Choice Fasteners.