Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 40,033 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 40,033-square-foot industrial lease in the Brookhollow neighborhood of northwest Houston. The tenant, Lindsey’s Office Furniture, is taking space at 7049 Brookhollow West Drive, which according to LoopNet Inc. totals 108,000 square feet and features 26-foot clear heights. Boone Smith and Garret Geaccone of Stream represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, in the lease negotiations. Patrick Wolford of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.