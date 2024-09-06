Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 432,316 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 432,316-square-foot industrial lease near Port Houston. The tenant, Gulf Coast Crating, is taking space at Portside Logistics Center, a two-building, 1 million-square-foot speculative development on Houston’s southeast side. Jeremy Lumbreras and Tyler Maner of Stream, which owns the property in a joint venture with Principal Asset Management, represented ownership in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Patrick McKiernan and James Mashni of First Houston Properties Inc. represented the tenant. The deal brings Building 1 at Portside Logistics Center to full occupancy.