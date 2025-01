HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 45,185-square-foot industrial lease expansion in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the office building at 845 Greens Parkway was built in 2002 and totals 63,917 square feet. William Carpenter, Jeremy Lumbreras and Sherwood Hillyer of Stream represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Justin Clark of Clark Gaines Properties represented the tenant, industrial chemicals provider Riteks Inc.