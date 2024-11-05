Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 47,194 SF Life Sciences Lease in Ambler, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

AMBLER, PA. — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 47,194-square-foot life sciences lease in Ambler, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The space is located within Building 14B of Spring House Innovation Park, an office and life sciences campus that consists of 11 buildings totaling 600,000 square feet on 133 acres. Zach Leger of Stream represented the tenant, Nucleus Radiopharma Inc., in the lease negotiations. Matthew Knowles, Paul Touhey and Cody Lehrer of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.

