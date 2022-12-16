REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 73,873 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CenterPoint-Logistics-Park-San-Antonio

At full buildout, CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio will consist of 719,225 square feet across five buildings.

SAN ANTONIO — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 73,873-square-foot industrial lease at CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio. The tenant, an undisclosed retail vending company, will occupy approximately half of the space at Building 4, which is under construction and scheduled for a third-quarter 2023 completion. Kevin Cosgrove and Walter Simpson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  