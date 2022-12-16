Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 73,873 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

At full buildout, CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio will consist of 719,225 square feet across five buildings.

SAN ANTONIO — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 73,873-square-foot industrial lease at CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio. The tenant, an undisclosed retail vending company, will occupy approximately half of the space at Building 4, which is under construction and scheduled for a third-quarter 2023 completion. Kevin Cosgrove and Walter Simpson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations.