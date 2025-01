BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated an 88,732-square-foot industrial lease in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The building at 2300 East Freeway is located within the 3 million-square-foot Port 10 Logistics Center. Tyler Maner and Tommy Erwin of Stream represented the tenant, soap and bath products provider MMM Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Richard Quarles, David Holland, Joseph Berwick and Eliza Klein of JLL, represented the landlord, Pontikes Development.