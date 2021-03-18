Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 91,200 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 91,200-square-foot industrial lease at 1851 Big Town Blvd. in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 8.4 acres in 2001 and features 24-foot clear heights. Ryan Wolcott and Adam Jones with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Logistics, in the lease negotiations. Sam Devorris, Mike McElwee and Pride Snow of Avison Young represented the tenant, medical equipment manufacturer Strukmyer.