REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 91,200 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 91,200-square-foot industrial lease at 1851 Big Town Blvd. in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 8.4 acres in 2001 and features 24-foot clear heights. Ryan Wolcott and Adam Jones with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Logistics, in the lease negotiations. Sam Devorris, Mike McElwee and Pride Snow of Avison Young represented the tenant, medical equipment manufacturer Strukmyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  