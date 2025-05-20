Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Industrial

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 94,931 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated a 94,931-square-foot industrial lease in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The space is located within the 2.3 million-square-foot Empire West Business Park development. Jeremy Lumbreras, Heath Donica, Justin Robinson and Matteson Hamilton of Stream internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Abraham Richardson and Grant Wisenbaker, also with Stream, represented the tenant, Pointsmith Point-of-Purchase Management Services LLC.

