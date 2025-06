POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of a 10-acre industrial development site located at the corner of NW 33rd St. and NW 27th Ave. in Pompano Beach. Steve Medwin and Nick Wigoda of Stream represented the buyers, Foundry Commercial and Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Situated near the Florida Turnpike, Interstate 95 and Port Everglades, the site will be developed into a two-building industrial campus that totals approximately 182,000 square feet.