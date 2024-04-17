Stream Realty Partners Negotiates Sale of 247,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of 400 South Jefferson, a 247,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s West Loop. The eight-story property is located at the intersection of Jefferson and Van Buren streets. Originally constructed in 1946 for the Newman-Rudolph Lithographing Co., the building underwent extensive renovations in 2013. Amenities include a town hall space, in-building parking for 80 cars, a rooftop deck, lounge and locker rooms. Mark Bâby and Patrick Russo of Stream represented the seller, Office Properties Income Trust. Jeff Skender and Craig Cassell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, The Chicago School. The RMR Group was the property manager.