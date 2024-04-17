Wednesday, April 17, 2024
The eight-story building, 400 South Jefferson, was extensively renovated in 2013. (Photo courtesy of The RMR Group)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates Sale of 247,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s West Loop

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Stream Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of 400 South Jefferson, a 247,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s West Loop. The eight-story property is located at the intersection of Jefferson and Van Buren streets. Originally constructed in 1946 for the Newman-Rudolph Lithographing Co., the building underwent extensive renovations in 2013. Amenities include a town hall space, in-building parking for 80 cars, a rooftop deck, lounge and locker rooms. Mark Bâby and Patrick Russo of Stream represented the seller, Office Properties Income Trust. Jeff Skender and Craig Cassell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, The Chicago School. The RMR Group was the property manager.

