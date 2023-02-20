Stream Realty Partners Receives Entitlements for Two Industrial Projects in Rialto, California

The 69,970-square-foot building at 169 S. Spruce Ave. in Rialto, Calif., will feature 32-foot clear heights, seven dock-high doors, one drive-in door and 6,000 square feet of built-out ground floor and mezzanine office space.

RIALTO, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners has fully entitled its two latest Class A industrial projects totaling 117,000 square feet in the Inland Empire city of Rialto.

The company plans to develop a 47,980-square-foot industrial facility on 2.9 acres at 855 W. Rialto Ave. and a 68,970-square-foot facility on 4.7 acres at 169 S. Spruce Ave.

The building on West Rialto Avenue will feature 32-foot clear heights, eight dock-high doors, one drive-in door, a 160-foot truck court, 58 auto parking stalls and 5,500 square feet of built-out, ground-floor and mezzanine office space.

The property on South Spruce Avenue will offer 32-foot clear heights, seven dock-high doors, one drive-in door, a 185-foot truck court, 13 trailer positions, 59 auto parking stalls and 6,000 square feet of built-out, ground-floor and mezzanine office space.