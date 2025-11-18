Stream Realty Partners Secures 101,678 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners has secured a 101,678-square-foot industrial lease in Brookshire, a western suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4006 Westport Drive is located within Kingsland Ranch Logistics Park. Abraham Richardson of Stream, along with Alex Zhang of TopSky Commercial, represented the tenant, Mars Shipping Service, in the lease negotiations. Cape Bell, Billy Gold, Joseph Smith and Savannah Smith of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.