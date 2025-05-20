Stream Realty Partners Secures Entitlements for 100,000 SF Central LA Commerce Center Development

CUDAHY, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners has secured project entitlements for Central LA Commerce Center, a Class A light industrial development located at 4900 Cecilia St. in Cudahy, a suburb 11 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The project will transform a functionally obsolete 1950s-era manufacturing building into a LEED-certified light industrial development.

The 100,000-square-foot property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 5,000 square feet of speculative two-story office space, 11 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Additionally, the asset will include a fully secured truck court, independent ingress and egress for autos and trucks, and heavy base building power to meet the needs of modern light industrial tenants.

Stream’s Industrial Development team for Central LA Commerce Center includes Nick Kreuter, Andrew Warren and Scott Sowanick, who will collaborate with the brokerage team led by Matt Moore and Wes Hunnicutt.