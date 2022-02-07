REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners to Develop 156,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Raceway-NW-Distribution-Center-Houston

Completion of Raceway NW Distribution Center in Houston is slated for December.

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners will develop Raceway NW Distribution Center, a 156,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located in northwest Houston. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 109 car parking spaces and 22 trailer parking stalls. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter, and completion is scheduled for December. Project partners include Randall-Paulson Architects and civil engineer Halff Associates. A general contractor has yet to be selected.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  