Stream Realty Partners to Develop 156,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners will develop Raceway NW Distribution Center, a 156,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located in northwest Houston. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 109 car parking spaces and 22 trailer parking stalls. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter, and completion is scheduled for December. Project partners include Randall-Paulson Architects and civil engineer Halff Associates. A general contractor has yet to be selected.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.