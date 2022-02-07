Stream Realty Partners to Develop 156,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

Completion of Raceway NW Distribution Center in Houston is slated for December.

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners will develop Raceway NW Distribution Center, a 156,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located in northwest Houston. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 109 car parking spaces and 22 trailer parking stalls. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter, and completion is scheduled for December. Project partners include Randall-Paulson Architects and civil engineer Halff Associates. A general contractor has yet to be selected.