Stream Realty Partners to Develop 300,000 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners will develop a 300,000-square-foot industrial project in northwest Houston. The 17-acre site is located off West 43rd Street between Hempstead Highway and U.S. Highway 290. The cross-dock building will be able to accommodate a single or multiple users. Seeberger Architecture is designing the project, and Kimley-Horn is providing civil engineering services. Stream will also be the property’s leasing agent. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and to be complete before the end of next year.