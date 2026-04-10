Friday, April 10, 2026
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The 25-story office tower is located at 111 W. Jackson Blvd. in the city’s Central Loop.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Stream Realty Partners to Handle Leasing, Management for 567,531 SF Office Tower in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — FTK Capital has selected Stream Realty Partners to oversee the leasing and property management of 111 W Jackson, a 25-story, 567,531-square-foot office tower located at 111 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago’s Central Loop. Ownership is undertaking a strategic reinvestment program to enhance the asset. OTJ Architects is collaborating on the planned improvements, which include updates to the lobby and common areas, expanded amenities and the addition of new spec suites. Plans call for 50,000 square feet of pre-built suites, with an initial 25,000 square feet expected to be completed by late 2026. Matt Lerner and Erica Marshall of Stream will lead leasing, while Charlie Andersen and Jen Bilinski of Stream will oversee property management.

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