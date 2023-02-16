REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Underway on 413,388 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Eastside-Commerce-Center-Austin

Eastside Commerce Center in Austin will feature four large warehouse buildings as well as three shallow-bay buildings that can accommodate smaller tenants.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is underway on construction of Eastside Commerce Center, a 413,388-square-foot industrial project in southeast Austin. The 60.2-acre site is located across State Highway 71 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The development will consist of seven buildings ranging in size from 26,440 to 109,572 square feet that will feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights and a total of 630 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for the first quarter of next year.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  