Stream Realty Partners Underway on 413,388 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is underway on construction of Eastside Commerce Center, a 413,388-square-foot industrial project in southeast Austin. The 60.2-acre site is located across State Highway 71 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The development will consist of seven buildings ranging in size from 26,440 to 109,572 square feet that will feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights and a total of 630 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for the first quarter of next year.