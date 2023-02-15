REBusinessOnline

Stream Realty Partners Underway on 968,475 SF Industrial Project in Buda, Texas

Development, Industrial, Texas

Buda-Commerce-Center

Buda Commerce Center in metro Austin is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

BUDA, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is underway on construction of Buda Commerce Center, a 968,475-square-foot industrial project located on the southern outskirts of Austin. The development will consist of five buildings on a 70-acre site in Buda, with four structures having rear-load configurations and the fifth being a cross-dock facility. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors. Construction began in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is slated for a late 2023 completion.





