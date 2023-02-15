Stream Realty Partners Underway on 968,475 SF Industrial Project in Buda, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Buda Commerce Center in metro Austin is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

BUDA, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners is underway on construction of Buda Commerce Center, a 968,475-square-foot industrial project located on the southern outskirts of Austin. The development will consist of five buildings on a 70-acre site in Buda, with four structures having rear-load configurations and the fifth being a cross-dock facility. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors. Construction began in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is slated for a late 2023 completion.