Stream Realty, Principal Complete 3.3 MSF Bay Area Business Park Near Port Houston

Development, Industrial, Texas

Bay Area Business Park in Houston totals 3.3 million square feet.

HOUSTON — Stream Realty Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors have completed the final phase of Bay Area Business Park, a 3.3 million-square-foot industrial development located near Port Houston. The final phases consisted of three speculative building totaling 1.3 million square feet that were approximately 20 percent preleased at delivery. Development of the original 137-acre site began in 2007, with Phase I being completed in 2008 and adding 1.2 million square feet to the local supply. Phase II was completed in 2016 and added 850,000 square feet, and in 2019, the development team purchased an additional 95 acres for the property’s third and final phase.