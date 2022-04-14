Stream Realty, Principal Real Estate to Develop 1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility Near Port Houston

Portside Logistics Center in Baytown will comprise two buildings totaling approximately 1 million square feet. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A joint venture between Stream Realty Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors will develop Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility that will be located near Port Houston. The Baytown project will offer proximity to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 10 and Highway 225 while also providing access to Port Houston’s two container terminals: Barbour’s Cut and Bayport. Portside Logistics Center will consist of a 760,000-square-foot cross-dock building and a 260,000-square-foot front-load building with 40- and 36-foot clear heights. Both buildings will deliver with spec office space, LED warehouse lights and fully fenced and secured truck courts. Construction is set to begin in the third quarter and to be complete in late 2023. Stream will also handle leasing of the facility.