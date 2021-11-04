Stream Realty, QuadReal Break Ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Simi Valley, Calif., Tapo Canyon Commerce Center will feature five buildings ranging from 25,786 square feet to 135,579 square feet.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group, in a joint venture, have broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex in Simi Valley. Located at 1800 Tapo Canyon Drive, the property will feature 344,056 square feet of Class A industrial space.

Tapo Canyon Commerce Center will offer buildings ranging from 25,786 square feet to 135,579 square feet with leasing options from 19,239 square feet to the entire 344,056-square-foot campus. The buildings will feature 28-foot to 36-foot clear heights, window-lined office space, above-regional-standard dock-high loading, five different access points and immediate 118 freeway access.

The project team includes HPA Architects, Kimley-Horn and KRPS as general contractor.

John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark are handling leasing for the property.