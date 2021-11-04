Stream Realty, QuadReal Break Ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley, California
SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group, in a joint venture, have broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex in Simi Valley. Located at 1800 Tapo Canyon Drive, the property will feature 344,056 square feet of Class A industrial space.
Tapo Canyon Commerce Center will offer buildings ranging from 25,786 square feet to 135,579 square feet with leasing options from 19,239 square feet to the entire 344,056-square-foot campus. The buildings will feature 28-foot to 36-foot clear heights, window-lined office space, above-regional-standard dock-high loading, five different access points and immediate 118 freeway access.
The project team includes HPA Architects, Kimley-Horn and KRPS as general contractor.
John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark are handling leasing for the property.