Stream Realty to Develop Five-Building Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley, Calif., will offer a total of 344,056 square feet of industrial space spread across five buildings.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Stream Realty, in a joint venture with QuadReal Property Group, is developing Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex located at 1800 Tapo Canyon Drive in Simi Valley.

Slated for delivery in fall 2022, Tapo Canyon Commerce Center will offer buildings ranging from 25,786 square feet to 135,759 square feet and leasing options from 19,239 square feet to the entire 344,056-square-foot campus.

Situated on 18 acres, the buildings will feature 28- to 36-foot clear heights; high-image, window-lined office space; above-regional-standard dock-high loading; five different access points to the complex; and immediate access to Freeway 118.

Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham of Newmark are handling leasing for the property.