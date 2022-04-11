Stream Realty, Westcore to Develop 301,120 SF Spec Industrial Project in Rockwall, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Completion of 1515 Corporate Crossing in Rockwall, Texas, is slated for late in the fourth quarter.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Stream Realty Partners, in partnership with San Diego-based investment firm Westcore, will develop 1515 Corporate Crossing, a 301,120-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be situated on a 43.2-acre site in Rockwall, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, a divisible rear-load configuration, 68 dock doors, 309 car parking spaces and 62 trailer stalls, both of which can be expanded based on tenant needs. Completion is slated for the end of the year. Stream will also handle leasing of the facility.