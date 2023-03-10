Streamline Packaging Solutions Signs 92,098 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Streamline Packaging Solutions has signed a 92,098-square-foot industrial lease renewal at RiverPark Business Center in Fort Worth. The development consists of two buildings totaling 500,635 square feet on a 25-acre site, and Streamline Packaging has been a tenant since 2011, occupying space at the 355,238-square-foot Building B. Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as SCG River Park Business Center LP, in the lease negotiations. Scott Miller of Bolanz & Miller Realtors Inc. represented the tenant.