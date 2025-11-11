Streats Opens 1,389 SF Restaurant in Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Streats, a local restaurant known for its Mexican street tacos as well as Birria tacos and ramen, has opened at the Skyline Collection in downtown Kansas City. Located at 1111 Main, Streats occupies 1,389 square feet on the ground floor in the former KC Mac and Co. space. The lease marks the restaurant’s second Kansas City location. Streats joins Jason’s Deli, Banksia and Fat Bee at the Skyline Collection. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented the landlord on an internal basis. The Skyline Collection, which includes the 1111 Main and 1201 Walnut office towers, is nearing full retail occupancy.