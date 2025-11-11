Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriRestaurantRetail

Streats Opens 1,389 SF Restaurant in Downtown Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Streats, a local restaurant known for its Mexican street tacos as well as Birria tacos and ramen, has opened at the Skyline Collection in downtown Kansas City. Located at 1111 Main, Streats occupies 1,389 square feet on the ground floor in the former KC Mac and Co. space. The lease marks the restaurant’s second Kansas City location. Streats joins Jason’s Deli, Banksia and Fat Bee at the Skyline Collection. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented the landlord on an internal basis. The Skyline Collection, which includes the 1111 Main and 1201 Walnut office towers, is nearing full retail occupancy.

You may also like

Thompson Ranch Development Sells Retail Center in Aurora,...

Zurich Signs 52,000 SF Lease to Relocate Downtown...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit West...

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.9M Fire, Ambulance Headquarters...

Venture One Acquires 67,565 Industrial Building in Glendale...

Fox Horan & Camerini Signs 19,200 SF Office...

Quick-Service Restaurants Are Powering the Rise of the...

GBT Realty to Develop 56,000 SF Shopping Center...

Colliers Negotiates 12,192 SF Industrial Lease in East...