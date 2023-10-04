Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
West-Loop-Business-Park
West Loop Business Park in White Settlement is slated for a third-quarter 2024 completion.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Street Realty to Develop 140,000 SF Industrial Project in White Settlement, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — Locally based developer Street Realty will build West Loop Business Park, a 140,000-square-foot industrial project in White Settlement, a western suburb of Fort Worth. West Loop Business Park will comprise 14 shallow-bay buildings on a 12-acre site. Each building will span 9,900 square feet and can be subdivided for multiple tenants or marketed to a single tenant. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and wrap up in the third quarter of 2024. FirstBank Southwest provided construction financing for the deal.

You may also like

Town of Hilton Head Island Selects OneStreet to...

Newrock Completes 11-Story Oaklyn Mixed-Use Tower in Broward...

Northside Hospital, Realty Trust Group Open 45,000 SF...

Parkway Acquires 1.4 MSF CityWestPlace Office Campus in...

KERA to Open New Headquarters Facility in Uptown...

Dayton Superior Corp. Signs 51,101 SF Industrial Lease...

Baker Katz Negotiates Three Retail Leases in Houston...

RISE Receives Approval for 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $27.8M Bridge Loan for Long...