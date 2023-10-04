Street Realty to Develop 140,000 SF Industrial Project in White Settlement, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — Locally based developer Street Realty will build West Loop Business Park, a 140,000-square-foot industrial project in White Settlement, a western suburb of Fort Worth. West Loop Business Park will comprise 14 shallow-bay buildings on a 12-acre site. Each building will span 9,900 square feet and can be subdivided for multiple tenants or marketed to a single tenant. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and wrap up in the third quarter of 2024. FirstBank Southwest provided construction financing for the deal.