Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Village-at-Gateway-Forney
The retail component of Village at Gateway, a 120-acre mixed-use development in Forney, will also feature an additional 120,000 square feet of space for smaller users, including service-oriented retailers and restaurants.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

StreetLevel Investments Breaks Ground on 120-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Forney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FORNEY, TEXAS — Texas-based developer StreetLevel Investments has broken ground on Village at Gateway, a 120-acre mixed-use development in Forney, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The site is located at North Gateway Boulevard and U.S. Highway 80 within the 2,000-acre Gateway master planned development. Phase I of the project will feature 500,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by Target (144,000 square feet), Home Depot (135,000 square feet) and grocer H-E-B (131,000 square feet). Dallas-based GFF is the project architect, and Ridgemont Commercial Construction is serving as the general contractor. Phase I is slated for a summer 2026 completion. Village at Gateway will also feature a multifamily component, although details on that element of the project are not yet available.

