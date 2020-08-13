REBusinessOnline

StreetLevel Investments Opens 250,000 SF Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Shops-at-Chisholm-Trail-Ranch

Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth totals 250,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer StreetLevel Investments has opened the 250,000-square-foot Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch retail power center in Fort Worth. Specific stores that have opened at the center, which is 90 percent leased, include Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Tuesday Morning, AT&T, Sprint and others. Restaurants now open include Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and MOD Pizza. The 40,000-square-foot Studio Movie Grill is expected to open at the end of summer.

