StreetLights Residential Begins Construction on 635-Unit Multifamily Project at The Mix in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has begun construction on a 635-unit multifamily project within The Mix, a 112-acre mixed-use development located north of Dallas in Frisco. Designed by Torti Gallas + Partners, the property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with screened balconies, smart locks, thermostats and dimmable lights and wine refrigerators. Amenities will include coworking lounges, pet wash stations, game rooms, gathering spaces, rooftop terraces and resort-style pools. Completion is slated for fall 2027.