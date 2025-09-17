Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
StreetLights-Residential-The-Mix-Frisco
StreetLights Residential is developing this 635-unit apartment community as part of Phase I of The Mix, a $3 billion mixed-use development located at the site of the former Wade Park project in Frisco.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Begins Construction on 635-Unit Multifamily Project at The Mix in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has begun construction on a 635-unit multifamily project within The Mix, a 112-acre mixed-use development located north of Dallas in Frisco. Designed by Torti Gallas + Partners, the property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with screened balconies, smart locks, thermostats and dimmable lights and wine refrigerators. Amenities will include coworking lounges, pet wash stations, game rooms, gathering spaces, rooftop terraces and resort-style pools. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

You may also like

De Well Container Shipping Signs 248,262 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 77,500 SF Industrial Lease...

Woodside Health, Heitman Acquire 60,000 SF Medical Office...

Benchmark Houston Builders Breaks Ground on 30,000 SF...

Rivian Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for $5B Electric Vehicle...

Allen Morris Co. Delivers 22-Story Apartment Tower at...

Clear Blue Opens 238-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

CBRE Provides $43.5M Agency Refinancing for Vibe at...

JLL Arranges $1.1B, 15-Property Multifamily Portfolio Transaction