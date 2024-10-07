StreetLights Residential Begins Leasing 351-Unit Oliver Apartments in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has begun leasing The Oliver, a 351-unit apartment community in the East Village area of Dallas. The property is located within The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development by De La Vega Development. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 585 to 1,830 square feet and are furnished with quartz countertops, built-in speakers and under-cabinet beverage refrigerators. Amenities include a custom coffee bar; coworking space with private offices; a dog wash station with and covered dog park; outdoor pool lounge with a catering kitchen; and a fitness center with a yoga and Pilates studio. StreetLights developed The Oliver in partnership with Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan Co. Rents start at approximately $2,250 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in fall 2022.