StreetLights Residential Begins Leasing 56-Unit Apartment Building in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has begun leasing The Galatyn, a 56-unit apartment building in the Upper McKinney District of Dallas. The 20-story building houses two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 2,700 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, concierge services, a coffee bar, catering kitchen, dog wash and a landscaped courtyard. StreetLights Creative Studio served as the architect for the project, and SLR Construction LLC was the general contractor. Both entities are affiliates of the developer. Construction began in fall 2023. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

