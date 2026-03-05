Thursday, March 5, 2026
StreetLights-Residential-Dallas
StreetLights' new apartment building at the corner of Park Lane and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas will be located roughly midway between the University Park and Vickery Meadows neighborhoods.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 20-Story Apartment Building in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Local developer StreetLights Residential has broken ground on a 20-story apartment building in Dallas. The site is located at the southeast corner of Park Lane and U.S. Highway 75, and the building will offer 365 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that will range in size from 505 to 1,707 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and keyless entry mechanisms, while select units will feature wine refrigerators and built-in desks. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, game room, private dining room, coffee bar, pet wash station, lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. StreetLights is developing the project in partnership with Mitsui Fudosan America. Completion is slated for early 2029.

