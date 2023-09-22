StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 20-Story Apartment Building in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has broken ground on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building that will be located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The Galatyn will house 56 units in two- and three-bedroom formats with an average size of 2,700 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, concierge services, a coffee bar, catering kitchen, dog wash and a landscaped courtyard. StreetLights Creative Studio is the architect for the project, and SLR Construction LLC is the general contractor. Both entities are affiliates of the developer. Delivery is slated for 2025.