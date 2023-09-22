Friday, September 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Galatyn
The Galatyn is located in the Upper McKinney District across McKinney Avenue from its sister residential building, The McKenzie
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 20-Story Apartment Building in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has broken ground on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building that will be located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The Galatyn will house 56 units in two- and three-bedroom formats with an average size of 2,700 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, concierge services, a coffee bar, catering kitchen, dog wash and a landscaped courtyard. StreetLights Creative Studio is the architect for the project, and SLR Construction LLC is the general contractor. Both entities are affiliates of the developer. Delivery is slated for 2025.

You may also like

Ryan Cos. Tops Out 23-Story Office Project at...

Bull Realty Arranges Sale of 95-Room Hotel in...

Pillar Commercial, OliveMill Buy 81,259 SF Flex Property...

NewQuest Properties Secures 27,941 SF Retail Lease in...

Hawkins Way Capital Completes 1,355-Bed Student Housing Redevelopment...

Blue Vista Capital Acquires 300-Unit Multifamily Development Site...

St. John Properties Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF...

New Empire Corp. Breaks Ground on 12-Story Apartment...

11 Capital Disposes of Two Student Housing Properties...