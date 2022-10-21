REBusinessOnline

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

The Maris in Austin represented Phase IV of the Presidio development in Austin's Lakeline neighborhood.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential has broken ground on The Maris, a 276-unit multifamily project in Austin’s Lakeline neighborhood that represents Phase IV of the Presidio development. Phase I, The Michael, and Phase II, The Elizabeth, were completed in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Phase III, The Asher, is scheduled to open before the end of the year. The Maris will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 517 to 1,684 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and a game room. SLR Construction is the general contractor for The Maris.

